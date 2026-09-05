Is That Really Jang Jane? Her ‘Extremely Thin’ Slip Look After Losing 7 kg

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Jane drew attention with her noticeably changed appearance after losing weight.

In April, Jang Jane posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "Work 3 with Yeonorang before it gets hot."

In the photos, Jang Jane poses by a window wearing a slip-style outfit. With her long, straight hair and natural makeup, she exudes her signature dreamy atmosphere.

What drew the most attention was her noticeably slimmer figure. Her slender arms and shoulders were visible through the sleeveless outfit, while her slim silhouette showed little excess body fat. Compared with her appearance on Superstar K2 in the past, her sharper facial features and more mature aura were also striking.

Jang Jane previously made headlines when she revealed that she had lost 7 kg in just one month. At the time, she explained that she had stopped eating late-night snacks, maintained a diet consisting of one meal a day—either breakfast or lunch—and combined Pilates with yoga.

Jang Jane’s slim figure has continued to attract attention. In April, she showed off her narrow waist and slender arms in swimsuit photos. At a brand event that same month, her defined collarbones and noticeably slimmer face also made headlines.

She has maintained her slim physique until recently. In photos released in August, her shoulders, collarbones, and narrow waist were visible, once again drawing attention to her changed appearance after losing weight.

Jang Jane first became known through Mnet’s Superstar K2 in 2010. She has continued her career by highlighting her distinctive vocal tone and musical identity as a singer-songwriter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.