"The Album and TV Performance Featured Different Members"—Kim Jeong-eun Recalls the Pain of Marronnier's Lip-Sync Controversy ("Song Documentary Back to the Music Season 2")

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Singer Kim Jeong-eun will appear on terrestrial television for the first time in six years, speaking candidly about her eventful musical career and new beginning.

Today (the 5th), KBS 1TV's "Song Documentary Back to the Music Season 2" will look back on Kim Jeong-eun's musical journey, from the moment she debuted in the music industry as a member of Marronnier to establishing herself as a solo singer.

Kim Jeong-eun debuted as a member of Marronnier in 1994 and rose to fame with "Cocktail Love." At the time, "Cocktail Love" topped KBS's "Gayo Top 10" for five consecutive weeks and even won the Golden Cup.

However, a "lip-sync controversy" erupted after it became known that the members who recorded the album differed from those who appeared on television, and Kim Jeong-eun was deeply hurt as well.

The program will also present music critics' analysis that the incident became an opportunity to highlight the pain it left Kim Jeong-eun with, as well as awareness of copyright and performers' rights.

Kim Jeong-eun later scored consecutive hits with her 1995 solo debut album "Propose" and "I Love You," finally proving her voice and talent to the public. "Propose," for which she wrote the lyrics herself, portrayed a woman taking the initiative in love and resonated with women of Generation X at the time. "I Love You" became a beloved karaoke favorite. Because the two songs differed in genre, people even asked, "Were they really sung by the same singer?"

Music critic Im Jin-mo said, "Kim Jeong-eun was able to demonstrate her talent through the two hit songs and break free from the shadow of the past lip-sync incident."

After the success of her first album, Kim Jeong-eun continued her career with her second and third albums, but was suddenly diagnosed with vocal-cord nodules. Her condition deteriorated to the point that speaking and singing became difficult, yet she refused to give up music. Whenever her voice improved, she sang again, continuing her connection with music through drama and film OSTs, album projects, and performances with former colleagues on the "Marronnier Friends" stage.

After a long wait, Kim Jeong-eun returned to her fans with a new album. Her new song "Mom Was Beautiful" is a lyrical track for which Kim Jeong-eun wrote the lyrics and her husband, Choi Kyung Ho, composed the music. It captures a daughter's belated apology to her mother and her realization of her mother's life as she looks back on her mother's younger days.

Kim Jeong-eun recalled that she was unable to record the song for some time because of conflict with her mother, who had helped care for her children. But as time passed and her child grew, she naturally began to feel, "I should record this song."

In particular, the new song was produced so that a man and a woman sing the same song with different emotional interpretations. Kim Jeong-eun said she hopes to continue her music career by steadily releasing albums, beginning with this new song.

Kim Jeong-eun auditioned to debut as a member of Marronnier, then endured the lip-sync controversy, her solo debut, vocal-cord nodules, and a long hiatus before standing before the microphone again. Looking back on her musical life, she described music as a "blessing." Because the musical talent given to her enabled her to become a singer, she believes music is a blessing for which she must remain grateful throughout her life.

Kim Jeong-eun shared her thoughts on returning to television after a long absence, saying, "I hope this appearance will become a new beginning that allows me to continue my music career."

From the fresh and lively "Propose" to the moving "I Love You" and the new song "Mom Was Beautiful," performed with a more mature voice, viewers can hear the story of singer Kim Jeong-eun, who never ultimately let go of music despite the many twists and turns in her life. Her live performances of "Propose," "I Love You," and "Mom Was Beautiful" will air on the main broadcast of KBS 1TV's "Song Documentary Back to the Music Season 2" at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday the 5th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.