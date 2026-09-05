Kim Jung-hwa’s Father Couldn’t Eat or Sleep After Hearing She Was Marrying You Eun-sung: “I Couldn’t Eat or Sleep for a Week”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Jung-hwa recalled her father’s unusual reaction when she decided to marry You Eun-sung.

On the 5th, a video titled “At First, I Actually Didn’t Like Him Much—Oops, Can I Say This? Questions We Quickly Put Together Because It Rained on the Filming Day” was uploaded to the YouTube channel Channel Kim Jung-hwa. In the video, Kim Jung-hwa answered questions from fans.

That day, Kim Jung-hwa recalled her first impression of her husband, You Eun-sung, saying, “It wasn’t very good.” She explained, “I was introduced to him as a composer, and because he composed contemporary Christian music, I thought he would have a very bright image. But he had just returned that day from a church event in the United States. Since he had been on a long flight, he was wearing a baseball cap. He already had dark circles under his eyes, and the cap cast a shadow over his face, so his overall image seemed very dark.”

She added, “I initially had a fairly negative prejudice about him, but the more I got to know him, the more I realized that he was actually a very good person.”

Kim Jung-hwa honestly said that she had not considered You Eun-sung a potential husband at the time: “I never thought of my husband as someone I would marry. I didn’t like people who seemed dark.”

She continued, “However, my husband makes very ballad-like, gentle, calm and weighty music. In real life, he is also quite funny, witty, intelligent and smart. I learned that as I got to know him. He had a good personality and gave off the impression of a cheerful older church friend, so I think I began to like him from then on.”

Kim Jung-hwa especially remembered her father’s reaction when she introduced You Eun-sung to her family after deciding to marry him. She said, “At the time, my father didn’t attend church, so he knew nothing about evangelists or CCM. I told him, ‘There’s someone I’m seeing, and I’d like to introduce him because he’s someone I want to marry,’ but he didn’t say anything. Then I introduced him a week later, and my father couldn’t eat for that entire week.”

She recalled, “I was the youngest daughter and was loved quite a lot at home. I was also affectionate and playful with my family. I had never introduced a man by saying that I wanted to marry him, so this was the first time. My father was so emotionally unsettled that he couldn’t sleep or eat.”

You Eun-sung reportedly brought up marriage just one month after he and Kim Jung-hwa began dating. Kim Jung-hwa said, “He was unusually proactive. He suggested that we get married just one month after we started dating. From my perspective, it didn’t make sense, so I wondered whether he was strange. I thought, ‘Why is he bringing up marriage so early?’ But I think he was certain about us.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-hwa married You Eun-sung, a CCM singer seven years her senior, in 2013. They have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.