Jang Young-ran Draws Concern Over Extremely Swollen Face: Colleagues Say, "It Looks Unnatural... Were You Stung by a Bee?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jang Young-ran sparked concern because of her swollen face.

Today’s episode of the JTBC entertainment program 'Knowing Bros' features Han Suk-joon, Jang Young-ran, Mirage, and Jae-gyun Hwang as guests, all of whom belong to the same agency.

In a video released that day, Jang Young-ran appeared with a somewhat more swollen face than usual, drawing attention. Lee Soo-geun asked in puzzlement, "I'm sorry, but were you stung by a bee on your face? It looks very unnatural." Kim Shin-young also expressed her curiosity, saying, "I wanted to ask about that, too."

Jang Young-ran strongly denied it, saying, "I really didn't have anything done. It's just swollen. I was tired yesterday, so it swelled up."

Meanwhile, Mirage drew attention by introducing herself as "the only cat-like look in the world of obesity." She confidently added, "People in the obesity world almost always have buffalo-like faces, but I'm one of a kind."

When asked whether she had lost weight, she revealed her now-loose skirt, saying, "This is my second time on 'Knowing Bros,' and the clothes I wore last time have become too big." She continued jokingly, "But the skirt says 50 on it. It looks like 50 inches. The top says 150. Add the two together and it's 200. I'm the only one with a cat-like look, but I'm 200 inches from top to bottom," prompting laughter.

The four guests emphasized that they were all represented by the same agency as Kang Ho-dong and Seo Jang-hoon. Kim Shin-young pressed them, asking, "If you're all with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C), who pulled strings to get you on?"

Kang Ho-dong distanced himself, saying, "I found out today," while Seo Jang-hoon also stated, "I never got involved." Lee Soo-geun added, "Of those four, there's not a single person Seo Jang-hoon would have brought in. They got on the show themselves," drawing laughter.

Kang Ho-dong said, "Seo Jang-hoon suggested the idea of having people from the same agency appear to the production team, but I don't think a single one of the members he expected showed up." Seo Jang-hoon explained, "It is true that I suggested the idea. There are many people at the agency, so I said we should group them together for an episode, but I didn't expect these four to appear."

Hearing this, Jae-gyun Hwang said, "I became convinced that things didn't go according to Jang-hoon's plan because the moment he saw me, he said, 'What's happened to you?'"

Seo Jang-hoon explained, "It's because he lost too much weight," and Jae-gyun Hwang acknowledged, "I did lose a lot of weight after retiring." Mirage then made everyone laugh by saying, "I can't look at him because he gives off the vibe of a middle-aged erotic-film actor."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.