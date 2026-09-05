'I Live Alone' Puts 'Manipulation Controversy' Behind It After Apology... Ratings Halt Decline and Rebound to 5.2%

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' recorded a 5.2% rating in its first episode after Jun Hyun-moo's controversial 'spontaneous trip' to Kazakhstan and the production team's apology.

According to Nielsen Korea on the 5th, MBC's 'I Live Alone,' which aired on the 4th, recorded a 5.2% nationwide household rating.

This was a 0.1 percentage-point increase from the 5.1% recorded by the previous episode on the 28th of last month. However, it was 1.3 percentage points lower than the 6.5% recorded by the episode aired on the 21st of last month, before the controversy began to spread in earnest.

Particular attention was paid to the ratings for this episode because it was the first installment aired after the recent controversy over alleged manipulation of 'I Live Alone's' spontaneous trip and the production team's official apology.

The controversy erupted after questions were raised about the way Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was presented as an 'unplanned spontaneous journey,' despite claims that the production team had made preparations in advance and arranged local assistance.

Before the broadcast on the 4th, the production team released a lengthy statement detailing the preparations for filming. It explained that Jun Hyun-moo had not decided on his destination or booked a flight in advance, instead choosing his travel destination on the day of departure. At the same time, it said the production team had checked filming conditions in several countries beforehand in preparation for the possibility of filming overseas.

The team also explained that arrangements had been made for local filming, along with preparations for safe production, including a rental car. It apologized for confusing viewers by failing to sufficiently explain these production processes on the program.

The first ratings report after the controversy showed a modest rebound. Ratings rose from 5.1% the previous week to 5.2%, avoiding a further decline, but remained below the 6% range recorded before the controversy.

Meanwhile, that day's episode of 'I Live Alone' featured Kim Shin-young's attempt to open a pop-up store in Japan and a look at SHINee member Choi Min-ho's daily life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.