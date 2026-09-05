Lee Sang-soon Was Absent From His Radio Show Again Yesterday—Prolonged Silence Fuels Health Speculation

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Sang-soon’s absence from his radio show is lasting longer than expected. As listeners’ concerns grow, Lee Sang-soon also failed to appear on the July 4 broadcast.

On MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon,” singer Thomas Cook has repeatedly taken the microphone as a special DJ in Lee Sang-soon’s place.

Lee Sang-soon hosted the program as usual through June 26, but was absent on June 27 and 28. He returned for one day on June 29, but stopped appearing on the show again from June 30.

Thomas Cook hosted the program consecutively from August 30 through September 3 and filled in again on the July 4 broadcast. As a result, from June 27 through July 4, Lee Sang-soon hosted the show himself for only one day and was absent for eight days out of the nine-day period.

His absence has lasted well over a week, yet no specific reason or return date has been announced, further fueling listeners’ curiosity.

Posts expressing concern about Lee Sang-soon’s well-being have continued to appear on the MBC radio listener bulletin board and social media, including, “When will Soon-DJ return?”, “I’m worried that something might have happened,” “I just hope he comes back healthy,” and “I wish they would at least tell us when he is expected to return.”

Some online communities have even speculated that Lee Sang-soon may be taking time off because of health or condition issues, causing rumors about his health to spread. However, neither Lee Sang-soon’s representatives nor the production staff have officially disclosed his specific health condition or the reason for his absence, so the speculation cannot be treated as fact.

The current absence has drawn particular attention because the reason was explained to listeners when Lee Sang-soon previously missed the radio show.

In April, Lee Sang-soon temporarily stopped hosting the show following the death of his wife Lee Hyori’s father. Thomas Cook also served as the special DJ at the time, but explained on air, “Soon-DJ’s father-in-law passed away last weekend,” adding that he was filling in because Lee Sang-soon was staying at the funeral home. Lee Sang-soon returned to the DJ booth after the funeral.

This time, however, listeners’ concerns have not easily subsided because no explanation has been given despite Lee Sang-soon missing eight of nine broadcasts during the prolonged absence.

Lee Sang-soon has hosted MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon” since November 4, 2024, meeting listeners every day from 4 to 6 p.m. He has been well received for his calm hosting style and wide-ranging music selections, earning the affectionate nickname “Soon-DJ.”

Lee Hyori has appeared as a guest and shared the couple’s everyday life, while Lee Sang-soon had also consistently hosted the live broadcasts. For that reason, his consecutive absences are being viewed as particularly unusual.

After returning for one day, Lee Sang-soon’s renewed absence has now lasted more than a week. Attention is focused on when he will return to listeners as “Soon-DJ.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.