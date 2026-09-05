Park Sang-min Announces the Death of His Mother at 88: “I Have Said Goodbye to My Beloved Mother”

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Singer Park Sang-min is mourning the loss of his mother.

According to Park Sang-min’s representatives on the 5th, his mother, the late Song Byeong-in, died at the age of 88.

Park Sang-min announced his mother’s death in an obituary and expressed his condolences. He stated, "We respectfully inform you that our beloved mother has passed away," adding, "We sincerely ask that you offer your deepest condolences and pray for her eternal rest as she makes her final journey."

The bereaved family is currently maintaining the funeral vigil and mourning the deceased. Park Sang-min will be listed as a chief mourner alongside his siblings and is expected to receive visitors paying their respects.

The funeral hall has been set up in Room 30 at Asan Medical Center. The funeral procession will take place at 6:20 a.m. on the 7th, after which the deceased is scheduled to be laid to rest at Haenim’s House at Eunhasu Park.

Since making his debut in the Korean music industry in 1993, Park Sang-min has enjoyed steady popularity with his distinctive husky voice. He established himself as one of Korea’s leading popular singers with hits including “My Love in Distant Memory,” “Mugiya Jal Itgeora,” “One Love,” and “Sunflower.”

In addition to his music career, he has also been active on television. He has appeared on Immortal Songs, King of Mask Singer, and I Am a Singer, showcasing various sides of himself. He currently also serves as Vice President of Road Fighting Championship (Road FC).

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.