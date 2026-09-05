"My Life Is a Glass-Walled Bathroom" Jang Yoon-jeong Opens Up About the Story Behind 'Flower,' Which Saved a Fan... The Burden of a Top Star Watched 24 Hours a Day

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong candidly opened up about the burden she has felt during her long career in the entertainment industry and her own sense of responsibility.

In a video released on the YouTube channel 'Janggongjang Jang Yoon-jeong' on the 3rd, Jang Yoon-jeong spoke with company representatives about her thoughts on life as a celebrity. Titled 'Why Do You Run a Company?', the video featured Jang Yoon-jeong inviting business representatives she had met through the former web variety show 'Nego King' and discussing a range of topics with them.

During the conversation, Jang Yoon-jeong revealed the contents of a letter she had received from a fan and explained what led her to become cautious about every action she takes as a celebrity.

She shared the story of a fan who had been going through a difficult time and found the strength to continue living after listening to one of her songs. The fan had reportedly been driving toward a reservoir while contemplating suicide when Jang Yoon-jeong's 'Flower' came on the radio.

After hearing the song, the fan changed their mind and decided they wanted to see Jang Yoon-jeong in person, so they changed their destination and later went to a concert to meet her. The experience led the fan to attend Jang Yoon-jeong's performances regularly, and nearly 20 years have since passed.

The story prompted Jang Yoon-jeong to reflect on her life as a celebrity. Aware that she can hold great meaning for those who look up to her, she said she always reminds herself, "I should live as a good person."

She also said she pays attention to her everyday behavior. Jang Yoon-jeong explained that even when traffic lights are turned off in the early morning, she deliberately uses a crosswalk. She does so because she does not want to disappoint anyone who might recognize her through a seemingly minor action.

Jang Yoon-jeong compared this kind of life to "a glass-walled bathroom." The metaphor refers to a life that can never be completely free from other people's gaze. However, she admitted that after working in the entertainment industry for so long, she has grown accustomed to the environment.

She also calmly responded to the view that such discomfort is worth enduring when considering the financial compensation celebrities receive. Jang Yoon-jeong explained that, since this is ultimately the life she chose, she believes she must accept the burdens that come with it, once again showing her characteristic candor.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong made her debut in the Korean music industry in 2004 with 'Eomeona.' She has since established herself as one of Korea's leading trot singers with numerous hit songs, including 'Jjan-jja-ra,' 'Call the Soul,' 'Flower,' 'Sarang-a,' 'Piggy Back,' and 'Local Train to Mokpo.'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.