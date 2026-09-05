'Daring Lingerie Look' Go Ah-sung Says She Is Fine Despite Flood of Hate Comments: 'It Means Interest and Star Appeal'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Go Ah-sung recently drew attention with a daring lingerie look and candidly shared her thoughts on hate comments.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel 'Charles Enter' released a video titled 'Kim Min-kyung & Go Ah-sung's After-Party at Urban Women's Shelter.' The video featured actresses Go Ah-sung and Kim Min-kyung, along with Charles Enter, discussing various topics after working together on 'Urban Women's Shelter.'

When the topic of hate comments came up, Go Ah-sung firmly stated, "I genuinely think hate comments are a form of interest. I think that's what star appeal is."

She added that she had been different in her 20s, confessing, "Back then, I received a lot of hate comments and had a really hard time. I was so stressed that I even thought, 'Am I making things too difficult for other people?'"

Even so, Go Ah-sung said that, looking back over time, hate comments were also reactions stemming from the public's intense interest. "When I think about it, I believe I was actually more popular back then," she said. "It means I was receiving that much attention, so professionally speaking, it's actually a good thing."

When asked which project made her feel the most popular, Go Ah-sung immediately named the 2010 KBS2 drama 'Master of Study.' Kim Min-kyung remarked that, having spent so long receiving public reactions, Go Ah-sung seemed to have a sense of detachment. Go Ah-sung agreed.

These remarks have drawn even more attention because they coincide with Go Ah-sung's recent dramatic image transformation.

Go Ah-sung attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 London FrightFest Film Festival in London, United Kingdom, on the 27th of last month local time. Her starring film 'Nervous' was selected as the opening film, and she appeared on the red carpet in a wine-colored lingerie-style outfit paired with black sheer gloves, presenting a markedly different look from her usual image.

Go Ah-sung later shared additional photos from the event on social media and personally explained, "I tried a new styling." Her bold transformation became a topic of conversation after fellow actors Lee Dong-hwi and Moon Geun-young commented, "That's daring" and "You look great... Ah-sung," respectively.

Having started as a child actress and spent many years receiving public scrutiny and attention, Go Ah-sung now appears to have developed the composure to accept even hate comments as "interest and star appeal."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.