Lee Han-mil Says After Receiving His Father's Kidney: "All I Could Do Was Burst Into Tears and Say I Was Sorry"

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Lee Han-mil, a musical theater actor and music director, revealed that he had undergone dialysis for a long-standing kidney condition and received a kidney transplant from his father.

Lee Han-mil recently opened up on his personal account about the major changes he experienced over the past year. In a lengthy birthday post, he personally shared the course of his long-term kidney disease, dialysis treatment, and eventual kidney transplant surgery.

He explained that the condition he had suffered from since childhood eventually led to dialysis. According to Lee Han-mil, he was diagnosed with a kidney obstruction in 2013 and underwent laparoscopic surgery the following year. He continued working as an actor and music director for about 10 years, but several years ago began receiving medication while making regular visits to the departments of cardiology and nephrology.

His condition changed significantly last year. During a routine checkup in September, medical staff told him that dialysis was necessary, leaving him in a situation where he had to begin emergency dialysis. He ultimately started dialysis treatment in October of that year.

While he was going through a difficult period, his father offered to donate one of his kidneys. Lee Han-mil said his father made the decision after reviewing several relevant papers and concluding that a living-donor transplant would be more suitable than a deceased-donor kidney transplant.

He also opened up about how he felt when he heard his father's offer. He recalled bursting into tears and being able to say nothing but that he was sorry. In particular, he confessed that he felt both a deep sense of responsibility and profound love toward his father, who, despite being no longer young, had decided to donate part of his organ for his son's health.

The two subsequently underwent several tests to determine whether the transplant was possible, and the surgery was ultimately scheduled. Lee Han-mil successfully received his father's kidney on July 1. With the medical team's help, he completed the operation without complications and was discharged 10 days later as scheduled.

After the surgery, he expressed his determination to take better care of his health. To keep the new kidney donated by his father healthy for as long as possible, he vowed to treat his body with greater care and make his health his top priority. He also expressed his gratitude to his family and medical staff, who supported him throughout the lengthy treatment process.

After news of Lee Han-mil's illness became known, his colleagues in the musical theater community and his fans sent messages of support. Shin Sung-rok, Kim So Hyang, Kim Ho-young, and Kim So-hyun wished Lee Han-mil and his father good health through social media, while fans also left comments wishing him a speedy recovery and continued good health.

Lee Han-mil made his debut in the 2015 musical "Infinite Power." He later appeared onstage as an actor in various productions, including "Marie Antoinette," "Something Rotten!," "The Count of Monte Cristo," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and "Fan Letter." He has also worked as a music director on productions such as "Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story," "Roulette," and "Desert Island Escape."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.