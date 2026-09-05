Beloved TV Announcer Fired After Allegedly Viewing Sexually Explicit Chat Involving Children on Flight

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Aram] Jim Thornton, the longtime announcer for the American quiz show Wheel of Fortune, has parted ways with the program after becoming embroiled in allegations related to child sexual exploitation material.

The Los Angeles Times reported on the 4th, local time, that Sony Pictures Television had ended its employment relationship with Jim Thornton.

Wheel of Fortune is a long-running American quiz show that first aired in 1975. Jim Thornton served as the program’s announcer for about 15 years beginning in 2011, becoming known to viewers for his voice. The show currently airs on ABC.

Jim Thornton’s departure was decided abruptly following a controversy that recently emerged. Entertainment outlet TMZ reported in May that Thornton was allegedly viewing an online chat containing sexually explicit content involving children while aboard an airplane.

According to the report, Thornton was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles. A nearby passenger reportedly saw the chat in question on his laptop screen, photographed it, and notified a flight attendant.

Jim Thornton explained how he came to access the chat. He claimed that someone he met through a suicide-prevention group sent him a link to the chat, and that he opened it without knowing what it contained. He said he left immediately after realizing the nature of the chat.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that, based on the timestamps shown in the photographs, Thornton appeared to have remained in the chat for about an hour.

Thornton’s attorney, Allison Hart, emphasized that her client had not engaged in any illegal conduct. She also stated that Thornton had not been charged with or arrested for any crime to date.

In addition to Wheel of Fortune, Jim Thornton has had a long career in American broadcasting. He worked as a reporter and announcer for KNX 1070 Newsradio and KCBS-TV, and also provided voice work for the animated film Monsters, Inc. and the video game WALL-E.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.