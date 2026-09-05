Jung Woong-in’s Eldest Daughter Is Preparing to Become an Actress—Her ‘Pure and Lovely Beauty’ Draws Admiration

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Jung Woong-in’s eldest daughter, Seyun, showed off her pure and lovely beauty.

Jung Woong-in’s wife posted a photo on her social media on the 5th with the caption, "Our eldest baby♥"

The photo showed Jung Woong-in’s wife and his eldest daughter, Seyun, taking a mirror selfie side by side.

Jung Woong-in’s wife displayed a youthful appearance, while Seyun also captured attention with her outstanding beauty, which resembles her mother’s.

Seyun, who has drawn attention since childhood for her lovely appearance, impressed viewers with her unchanged looks, pure and lovely aura, and slender proportions.

Previously, a video posted on the YouTube channel of Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun in July featured Jung Woong-in and Seyun together, drawing attention.

At the time, Jung Woong-in attended a play with his daughter and said, "Seyun should start acting now, too." When Chung Jae-eun asked, "Did you major in theater?" Seyun replied, "I’m preparing for it," revealing that she dreams of becoming an actress.

Born in 2007, Seyun received much love as a child after appearing with her father, Jung Woong-in, on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Where Are We Going, Dad?”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.