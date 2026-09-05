"I'm going to a single man's place today"—Choi Hwa-jung, who owns a 14 billion-won home in Seongsu-dong, gets "excited" after being invited by her neighbor 14 years her junior

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Hwa-jung visited the home of the "man next door," who lives in the same apartment complex, and admired its distinctive interior design.

On the 4th, footage of Choi Hwa-jung visiting the home of Jung Ji-wook, CEO of The Gru Studio, was posted on her YouTube channel.

That day, Choi Hwa-jung appeared excited from the moment she began getting ready to go out. She joked, "I'm going to a man's house today. He's not my boyfriend—he's young enough to be my younger brother," adding, "It's in the same apartment complex, but it is a man's home, isn't it? He's single."

The reason Choi Hwa-jung especially wanted to visit Jung's home was its distinctive interior. She had first encountered the home through a book by chance and expressed her anticipation, saying, "Even if apartments all have the same layout, they can still be different. It was so stylish."

She did not arrive empty-handed. Taking Jung's home and tastes into consideration, Choi Hwa-jung brought a lamp and a bouquet of flowers that she had personally selected as housewarming gifts.

When Choi Hwa-jung arrived, Jung, who is 14 years younger than her, greeted her very formally. She made everyone laugh by saying, "We said we'd speak casually next time we met. You said you'd call me 'noona,' remember?"

After entering the home, Choi Hwa-jung repeatedly expressed her admiration as she looked around at the high ceilings, furniture placed throughout the space, and artworks. She was particularly impressed that the home was not uniformly furnished with pieces by famous designers. Instead, items Jung had collected one by one over many years blended together naturally. She said, "The reason I really wanted to visit this home is that when people talk about a nice house, there are certain pieces of furniture that seem to come as a set formula. But this place has none of that."

Jung's unique interior-design preferences were also revealed. In the bedroom, all the books had been placed backward so that their covers were not visible. Jung explained, "When I can see the covers, my eyes get a little tired. It bothers me when colors such as red and yellow are all mixed together."

Choi Hwa-jung responded playfully, "If you look at it the other way, it means you don't read the books," prompting laughter.

The home was filled not only with expensive artworks but also with objects connected to Jung's family history. He had framed and preserved a love letter his father sent to his mother in 1966, as well as carefully kept a watch his late father had worn during his lifetime. Expressing his affection for these family mementos, Jung said, "There are many artworks here, but the most valuable pieces are actually things like these."

A cushion made from fabric his father had brought back from overseas also caught attention. Rather than turning the colorful fabric into clothing, the family made four cushions and divided them among the siblings. Jung, who has three older sisters and comes from a large family, surprised Choi Hwa-jung by saying, "We never fought even once when we were young."

There was also an unexpected twist. After seeing the stylish dishes and kitchen, Choi Hwa-jung asked, "Are you good at cooking?" Jung confessed, "There are many things I can't do, but cooking is what I'm worst at. I really can't cook at all," adding, "My mother does almost all of it."

Choi Hwa-jung immediately teased him, saying, "So you're a rich family's pampered son," prompting Jung to hurriedly explain, "No, I do the dishes," which made everyone laugh.

Jung also emphasized that the key to decorating a space well is recognizing that "there is definitely a color palette that suits each person." He stressed the importance of discovering what one likes rather than worrying about other people's opinions. Choi Hwa-jung agreed, saying, "A person always leaves their mark on a space. It has to reflect who you are. That's the best kind of interior design."

After finishing the tour, Choi Hwa-jung expressed her satisfaction, saying, "These days, people generally don't invite others into their homes. Inviting someone over is an enormous act of hospitality," adding, "I was so happy to come to Jung Ji-wook's home."

Meanwhile, the luxury apartment in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, where Choi Hwa-jung is reportedly living, has recently recorded a transaction price of 14 billion won for an exclusive-use area of 206.74 square meters, demonstrating its high market value.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.