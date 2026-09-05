"Ace Is Back" Rhee Dae-eun Remains Calm and Unshaken Despite the Crisis (Flame Baseball 2)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The Fire Fighters are taking aim at their 10th win of the season, backed by their formidable strength.

In Episode 17 of Studio C1's baseball variety show 'Flame Baseball 2,' which will be released at 8 p.m. on Monday the 7th, the Fire Fighters showcase airtight defense and explosive offense against Dongguk University.

The Fire Fighters' official 'baseball genius,' Jung Sung-hoon, makes an outstanding contribution on both offense and defense. With an unusually large number of balls headed toward third base that day, he firmly protects Rhee Dae-eun's back with his agile movements and steady defense. Just as good defense leads to good offense, Jung Sung-hoon's presence also shines at the plate. Using his signature motions to unsettle the opposition, he cleverly controls the atmosphere and draws admiration from the dugout. Attention is focused on his play, which amply proves the baseball adage, "Those who are good at baseball are good at baseball."

Meanwhile, a fresh rivalry develops between the 'unshakable No. 4 hitter' Lee Dae-ho and 'power hitter' Jaeuk Park. Lee Dae-ho steps into the batter's box with ease and perfectly demonstrates the qualities of a reliable hitter with a smooth swing. Jaeuk Park, who follows him, also draws cheers from the Fire Fighters with a confident full swing. Having boldly claimed a spot in the cleanup trio with his blazing hitting, viewers are eagerly awaiting what kind of performance he will deliver in his subtle competition with Lee Dae-ho.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Rhee Dae-eun continues to battle Dongguk University's powerful lineup. After pitching four scoreless innings, he faces an unexpected crisis against an opposing batting order that comes to the plate with a clear strategy. With the momentum at risk of shifting, Rhee Dae-eun puts on an intense, almost crazed competitive stare and continues his fierce battle. On a field where everyone's earnest determination has come together, viewers can see the impressive pitching of the returning ace, Rhee Dae-eun, in the broadcast.

The Fire Fighters' journey toward their 10th win of the season can be followed at 8 p.m. on Monday the 7th, through the official Studio C1 YouTube channel.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.