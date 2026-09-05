Kim Hye-eun Showcases a Twisted Mother-Son Dynamic with Yoo Seung-ho... An Unmatched Aura from Her First Appearance (Flex x Cop 2)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-eun captured viewers’ attention from her first appearance with her cold, commanding control.

In Episode 8 of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Flex x Cop 2,' which aired on August 29 (Saturday), Kim Hye-eun played Jung Tae-seon, chairwoman of UBS Media Group and the mother of Yoo Seong-won (played by Yoo Seung-ho). She firmly anchored the drama with a meticulous portrayal of everything from her ruthless pressure on her son to fleeting cracks in her composure.

Kim Hye-eun immediately etched Jung Tae-seon’s cold nature into viewers’ minds with her overwhelming presence. When she reunited with her son Yoo Seong-won (played by Yoo Seung-ho) after four years, Jung Tae-seon asked bluntly, without even greeting him, "When are you leaving?" She then pressed him to cancel his upcoming exhibition, showing no concern even after he told her it had already been scheduled. Despite her son’s continued sarcasm, Jung Tae-seon radiated an untouchable aura through her unwavering composure.

However, Jung Tae-seon’s impenetrable attitude began to crack when Yoo Seong-won said, "I can’t go back to the United Kingdom." Realizing that her son had caused trouble in the United Kingdom and returned, she suppressed her chilling fear and looked Yoo Seong-won directly in the eye for the first time. In particular, Jung Tae-seon’s cold smile before turning away in response to her son’s provocation heightened the viewers’ immersion by revealing the twisted relationship between the two, devoid of even the slightest warmth.

Jung Tae-seon tried to control Yoo Seong-won by instructing Mr. Hwang to keep watch over him and prevent him from causing trouble. She intensified the pressure with a low remark: "Mr. Hwang, do your job properly." Kim Hye-eun portrayed Jung Tae-seon’s signature icy charisma with remarkable intensity.

Kim Hye-eun controlled the drama’s tension with a ruthlessness so severe that even maternal affection seemed to have dried up, leaving a powerful first impression through her unmatched magnetism. As she engaged in a tense confrontation with Yoo Seung-ho and revealed the deep rift in their cold mother-son relationship, anticipation is building for what Kim Hye-eun will bring to the story going forward.

Meanwhile, 'Flex x Cop 2,' featuring Kim Hye-eun in a special appearance, airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. on SBS.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.