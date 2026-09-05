'Jung Pyung♥' Moon Geun-young Shares a Much Slimmer Face After Worrying About Weight Gain

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-sun] Actress Moon Geun-young shared an update showing a noticeably slimmer face five months after opening up about her concerns over dieting.

On the 5th, Moon Geun-young posted a video on her social media with the caption, "Workout complete."

In the video, Moon Geun-young revealed her clear, makeup-free face after finishing her workout. Her sharp jawline, fair skin and youthful appearance, which remains unchanged, particularly drew attention.

Previously, Moon Geun-young appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' in April and opened up about her concerns over dieting. At the time, she candidly said, "I enjoy eating a lot, so I've gained weight and dieting has become a concern," adding, "I'm working hard on my diet, and since performing requires me to use my body a lot, I'm exercising instead."

Moon Geun-young had shown off her cute charm with fuller cheeks at the time. In the video released that day, however, her much slimmer-looking face created a noticeably different impression.

Born in 1987, Moon Geun-young made her debut in the 1999 film 'On The Way.' She went on to appear in the dramas 'Autumn in My Heart' and 'Painter of the Wind,' as well as the films 'A Tale of Two Sisters,' 'My Little Bride' and 'Innocent Steps.' In 2017, she was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome, a rare condition, and underwent four surgeries and rehabilitation. She announced in 2024 that she had fully recovered. She is set to return in director Yeon Sang-ho's upcoming film 'Yeto' (working title).

In July, Moon Geun-young made headlines by announcing her marriage to theater actor Jung Pyung, who is seven years older and with whom she had been in a long-term relationship. The two reportedly quietly developed their relationship while remaining fellow actors for many years, to the point that even close acquaintances were unaware they were dating. Their wedding was also reportedly replaced by a family-only meal held without widely notifying those around them.

After reports of the marriage emerged, Moon Geun-young shared her feelings directly in a handwritten letter, saying, "I am getting married. I have met someone with whom I want to walk the path I had always walked alone. Please offer congratulations and encouragement rather than concern and worry."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.