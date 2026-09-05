Uhm Tae-woong ♥ Yoon Hye-jin’s Daughter Jion, 178 cm and Blessed with Miracle Genes... Almost Caught Up with Her 181 cm Dad

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin shared an update on her daughter Jion, who has grown remarkably tall.

On the 5th, Yoon Hye-jin posted a photo on her personal account along with the caption, "Height: 178 cm."

The photo shows Jion posing with one hand lightly resting on a stair railing.

She has not only far surpassed her mother Yoon Hye-jin’s height of 170 cm, but has also grown close to her father Uhm Tae-woong’s 181 cm, drawing attention with her impressive stature.

Netizens have continued to show interest in Jion’s growth, as she appears to have inherited the outstanding physical attributes of both Yoon Hye-jin and Uhm Tae-woong.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion.

Jion also made headlines after it was reported that she had been accepted into the vocal music program at Sunhwa Arts Middle School.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.