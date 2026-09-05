Jung Woong-in’s Eldest Daughter Prepares to Become an Actor, While His Second Daughter Shows Off ‘Girl-Group Beauty’—‘The Kids Turned Out Great’

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Photos of actor Jung Woong-in’s beautiful daughters have been released.

Jung Woong-in’s wife posted photos of their three daughters—the eldest, second, and youngest—on her social media on the 5th.

The photos showed his eldest daughter, Seyun, who dreams of becoming an actor, and his second daughter, Soyun, who attends Seoul Arts High School.

Seyun, who is preparing to become an actor, caught attention with her pure, graceful look and slender figure. Soyun, who has drawn attention for her resemblance to NewJeans’ Haerin, showed off a cute, cat-like charm and distinct facial features.

Jung Woong-in’s wife added the captions "Our big baby" and "Our little baby," expressing a mother’s affection as she continues to look lovingly at her two daughters, who have grown so much, as if they were still babies.

She then revealed a childhood photo of her youngest daughter, writing, "As for the youngest baby, with a real baby photo." The youngest daughter caught people’s attention with her adorable appearance in the photo. The three sisters, each boasting their own distinct personality and charm, inspired admiration.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married a non-celebrity 12 years his junior in 2006, and they have three daughters. In 2014, he appeared with his daughters on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Where Are We Going, Dad?” and received much love from viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.