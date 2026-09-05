Park So-dam Opens Up About Changes in Her Body After Thyroid Cancer Surgery: “My Temperature-Control Panel Is Broken”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-sun] Actress Park So-dam revealed how her body has changed since undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

On the fourth, Park So-dam appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel “Hi Seul-gi,” where she discussed her daily life and health management.

When asked whether she had her own routine for maintaining her physical strength and condition, Park So-dam replied, “If I can, I try to do yoga or Pilates in the morning.”

She continued, “I use a foam roller for at least 15 minutes in the morning and evening. While doing that, I fill the bathtub with water. I try to take a half-body bath every day.” She added, “That’s how I wake my body up, too. If I can’t do it in the morning, I make sure to do it in the evening.”

Park So-dam, who underwent surgery for thyroid cancer, also opened up about the changes she has experienced since then. She said, “I was told it might be easier to think of the thyroid’s temperature-regulating function as a broken temperature-control panel. I go back and forth between feeling cold and suddenly feeling hot.”

She explained why she continues to take half-body baths, saying, “These days, when the weather is hot and I’m exposed to air conditioning, cold settles in my body. If I get rid of that cold through a half-body bath, I sleep well.”

Park So-dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in 2021 and took a break from her activities after surgery to focus on treatment and recovery. After regaining her health, she resumed her career in earnest and has recently spoken candidly on various programs about her battle with the disease and recovery.

In an earlier broadcast, Park So-dam recalled, “The test results showed that I had 12 or 13 nodules on my thyroid. My neck kept swelling, and although my weight was steadily dropping, my face looked as if it were getting puffy on camera.”

She continued, “The largest nodule was attached to the nerve responsible for high-pitched sounds. I was told that if I lost that nerve, I wouldn’t be able to produce a variety of sounds, so I needed surgery quickly. I immediately lay down on the operating table.”

Describing her recovery after surgery, she said, “After constantly being active, I could barely move and was lying down for about a month, so my muscles became very stiff. I went to Pilates almost every day to stretch and kept training. I think I went through the process of rebuilding my body.”

She also spoke frankly about her feelings, saying, “Many people say the prognosis for thyroid cancer surgery is good, and I may look perfectly fine, but I’m not fine.” She added, “To recover my health, I walked around Seokchon Lake near my home and cried a lot.”

Meanwhile, Park So-dam is appearing before audiences in the film “The Journey to Gyeongju,” which was released last month. She plays Young-joo, the second daughter, a law-school graduate who joins her family’s reckless revenge plan while using her cool judgment to assess the situation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.