‘Divorced Singles 3’ Couple Han Jeong-min and Yoo Da-yeon to Marry Today (5th) and Hold Daughter’s First-Birthday Celebration; Yoo Min-sang to Host

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Han Jeong-min and Yoo Da-yeon, a racing model and broadcaster who appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s ‘Divorced Singles 3,’ are officially tying the knot.

The couple had already registered their marriage and welcomed a daughter. They are celebrating both their wedding and their daughter’s first birthday on the same day, marking a double celebration.

Yoo Da-yeon and Han Jeong-min will hold their wedding ceremony on the 5th, attended by family, relatives and close friends.

The ceremony will be held in two parts. Comedian Yoo Min-sang will host the first part, while Jang Yun-seok and Lim Jong-hyuk of the YouTube channel ‘Kkikkik Sanghoe’ will take the microphone for the second. Kim Kyung-rok of V.O.S (Voice of Soul) will perform a congratulatory song to celebrate the couple’s new beginning.

The day is especially meaningful because the couple will also hold their daughter’s first-birthday celebration. Born on September 8 last year, their daughter will turn one three days after the wedding.

The couple decided to hold the wedding and first-birthday celebration together out of consideration for their guests. Yoo Da-yeon explained that inviting acquaintances to two separate events could be burdensome, so they chose to hold both on the same day.

The two first met at a gathering in 2024. They initially had a comfortable older-sister-and-younger-brother relationship, but gradually became a couple and began dating seriously toward the end of that year. They eventually became a married couple after receiving the joyful news of Yoo Da-yeon’s pregnancy.

Yoo Da-yeon registered her marriage to Han Jeong-min in May last year, making them legally married. In July of the same year, she publicly revealed both her pregnancy and the fact that her husband was Han Jeong-min, who had appeared on ‘Divorced Singles 3,’ drawing considerable attention. They welcomed their daughter in September.

Born in 1987, Yoo Da-yeon first became known as a racing model before expanding her activities into broadcasting and YouTube. She gained particular affection under the nickname ‘Racing Sister-in-Law’ for her candid wit while working with comedian Yoo Min-sang on the YouTube channel ‘New Min-sang.’

Han Jeong-min rose to prominence after appearing on MBN’s ‘Divorced Singles 3,’ which aired in 2022. After sharing the pain of a previous divorce on the program, he met Yoo Da-yeon and started a new family. Following their marriage registration and the birth of their daughter, he will hold his wedding ceremony today, announcing a new beginning in his life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.