“Please Don’t Worry Too Much,” He Said... Lee Hyori’s Husband Lee Sang-soon’s Seven-Day Radio Absence Sparks Health Concerns

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Speculation about health problems involving singer Lee Sang-soon, Lee Hyori’s husband, is spreading.

He has been absent from the radio program bearing his name day after day, and listeners are growing increasingly concerned as no specific reason or return date has been announced.

Lee Sang-soon did not appear on the October 5 broadcast of MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon.” Once again, singer Thomas Cook served as a special DJ and filled in for him.

As a result, Lee Sang-soon had missed seven consecutive broadcasts, from September 30 through October 5. Looking at the broader period of roughly the past 10 days, he had been absent for a total of nine days.

Lee Sang-soon’s frequent absences have drawn even more attention because his “poor condition” was mentioned directly late last month.

On September 25, the radio program’s official account posted a photo of Lee Sang-soon smiling brightly while holding a birthday cake prepared by the production team, along with the message: “Today was the day that Sundi, the DJ of ‘A Perfect Day,’ was born. May Sundi’s birthday become a perfect day.”

However, the following day, September 26, Thomas Cook opened the broadcast in Lee Sang-soon’s place. At the time, Thomas Cook explained, “Sundi will be arriving a little late because he’s feeling unwell. Please don’t worry too much.”

Lee Sang-soon later joined the broadcast and completed the program.

However, he was absent again on September 27 and 28. After returning for one day on September 29, he once again stopped appearing from September 30 onward. As of October 5, a special DJ had been brought in for seven consecutive days.

Although Lee Sang-soon’s absence has continued for an extended period, no specific reason or return date has been announced. As a result, some listeners have voiced concerns about his health.

However, apart from the “poor condition” mentioned on the broadcast, nothing has been officially confirmed about Lee Sang-soon’s health, so premature speculation should be avoided.

Attention is also focused on whether Lee Sang-soon’s representatives or the production team will separately explain the reason for his prolonged absence.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.