Actor Park Hee-soon and Comedian Park Hwi-soon Finally Meet: "Their First Photo Together in 20 Years—It Felt Like We Had Known Each Other for a Long Time"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] A special meeting between actor Park Hee-soon and comedian Park Hwi-soon has finally taken place. The two men, whose names are strikingly similar, came face-to-face for the first time in 20 years, confirming their unique connection.

On the 5th, Park Hwi-soon posted several photos on his account along with the caption, "Comedian Park Hwi-soon X Actor Park Hee-soon—our first photo together in 20 years!! Hwi is on the left and Hee is on the right!! No, Hee is on the left and Hwi is on the right!!"

The photos showed Park Hwi-soon attending a screening of the film *The Intern*. After watching the movie, he stayed for the after-party and enjoyed the evening.

What drew the most attention was his meeting with actor Park Hee-soon. The two, who had often been mentioned together or linked through typos because their names sound similar, finally met in person and stood side by side in front of the camera. Park Hwi-soon warmly embraced Park Hee-soon and took photos with him, celebrating the meeting that had come after such a long wait.

"Thanks to typo-related articles, I always knew what he had been up to. We met for the first time in 20 years, but it felt like he was an older brother I had known for a long time!! Please keep making plenty of typos about us in the future," Park Hwi-soon joked, welcoming their meeting.

In fact, Park Hee-soon and Park Hwi-soon have often confused the public over the years because their names are so similar. Although they have worked in different fields, their unusual connection through a single name has been remarkable.

After 20 long years, their first meeting finally took place. A small episode that began with their similar names led to an actual encounter, and their cheerful photo together gave fans a fresh source of amusement.

Meanwhile, Park Hwi-soon married a wife 17 years younger than him in 2020.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.