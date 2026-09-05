"I'm not drinking anymore"... Lee Young Ji makes a generous 100 million won personal donation as 'No Prepare' comes to an end

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Young Ji donated 100 million won from her personal funds as she bid farewell to the YouTube variety show 'No Prepare,' which she had hosted for about four years.

On the 4th, a video titled 'Goodbye, My Old Friends' was released on the YouTube channel 'No Prepare' (hereinafter 'No Prepare').

The video looked back on the show's roughly four-year journey, from its first shoot in 2022 to its final shoot last month.

It featured Lee Young Ji during the show's youthful first shoot, followed by appearances from the stars who had visited 'No Prepare' over the years.

Scenes featuring glamorous guests, including IVE's An Yu-jin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Aespa's Karina, EXO's Doh Kyung-soo, Shin Min-a, Park Bo-young and Han So-hee, followed one after another, bringing back memories of the past.

The video also showed a staff dinner held after the final shoot on August 28. Lee Young Ji, who declared that she would stop drinking in the second half of 2026, raised a glass and toasted with the staff but did not drink, drawing laughs to the very end.

Lee Young Ji gave 'No Prepare' an especially meaningful finale. She donated 50 million won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association for neighbors affected by floods and another 50 million won to the Bapsang Community Welfare Foundation to support holiday gift sets for senior citizens.

The total donation amounted to 100 million won. Video captions also revealed that the money came from Lee Young Ji's personal funds, rather than production costs or separate sponsorships.

In her final farewell, Lee Young Ji reflected on the past, saying, "Thank you so much for watching 'No Prepare' all this time," and adding, "What I'm most grateful for is that I made so many friends while doing this program."

She continued, "'No Prepare' is over, but the videos will remain on the channel, so please watch them again," before shouting, "Goodbye! I'm not drinking anymore!" and signing off in her trademark cheerful manner.

'No Prepare' is a web-based variety show that premiered in 2022. It gained popularity with a concept in which Lee Young Ji invited star guests to share drinks and food while drawing out candid conversations.

The show established itself as a leading YouTube talk-variety program after featuring a steady stream of both domestic and global stars. However, its roughly four-year journey has now come to an end.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.