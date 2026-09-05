“Selling Out Her Estranged Daughter Again” — Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Submits Letter of Remorse Ahead of First-Trial Verdict After Detention

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Ms. Yook, the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, has been detained on charges of taking investment money by invoking her relationship with her daughter, from whom she has been estranged for many years. Ahead of the first-trial verdict, she submitted a letter of remorse to the court and pleaded for leniency.

According to Star News on the 5th, Ms. Yook submitted the letter on the 3rd to the panel at the Seoul Eastern District Court hearing her fraud case. The court is scheduled to hold her first-trial sentencing hearing on the 10th.

Ms. Yook was indicted on charges of deceiving an acquaintance between 2024 and 2025 by saying, in substance, “You can make money if you invest,” and taking a total of 31 million won in three installments without paying the promised returns.

Ms. Yook reportedly also referred during the process to her relationship with her daughter, Jang Yoon-jeong, from whom she had become estranged over past financial problems.

After receiving the complaint, the Seoul Songpa Police Station began trying to locate Ms. Yook. However, investigators could not confirm her phone calls or card-use records, so the investigation was suspended for some time. She was located and detained in July.

At the final hearing held on the 27th of last month before Criminal Division 2 of the Seoul Eastern District Court, sitting as a single-judge panel, prosecutors requested a sentence of one year and six months in prison for Ms. Yook.

Prosecutors pointed out, “Although the defendant had previously served a prison sentence for fraud using a similar method, she committed the offense in this case as well. The amount of damage is not insignificant, and the damage has not been compensated.”

The court also commented on Ms. Yook’s conduct during the investigation, saying, “It does not appear that Ms. Yook was cooperative with the investigation.”

Ms. Yook also has a prior conviction for fraud. In 2018, she was detained on suspicion of borrowing more than 400 million won from an acquaintance and failing to repay it.

At this trial, Ms. Yook’s side admitted all the charges and asked for leniency. Her attorney asked the court to take into consideration that she fully acknowledged the charges and deeply regretted her wrongdoing, as well as the fact that she used most of the money she took for living expenses and other necessities.

Ms. Yook also tearfully pleaded in court, saying, “I am truly sorry to the victim and my family.” One week before the first-trial verdict, she submitted a letter of remorse to the court and again sought leniency.

With prosecutors seeking a sentence of one year and six months in prison, the court is scheduled to issue its first-trial ruling on the 10th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.