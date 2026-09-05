Was Lee Sang-soon Irresponsible for Missing His Radio Show? He Had Asked for Understanding in Advance: “I Was Feeling Unwell, and We Decided I Should Take Several Days Off”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Sang-soon repeatedly missed the radio show he hosts, and substitute DJ Thomas Cook personally explained the reason for his absence. As the host’s absence continued for an extended period, some people speculated about health problems and raised various theories. However, Lee reportedly visited the infirmary after feeling unwell and decided, after discussing the matter with the production staff, to take several days off.

Lee Sang-soon missed seven consecutive live broadcasts of MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon” from the 30th of last month through the 5th. Expanding the period to roughly the past 10 days, he was absent for a total of nine days.

As the host’s absence continued without prior notice, some criticized him as irresponsible and even speculated that he might be experiencing health problems. However, Thomas Cook, who had previously served as the substitute DJ, reassured listeners by explaining Lee Sang-soon’s situation on air.

During the broadcast on the 26th of last month, Thomas Cook took Lee Sang-soon’s place in the DJ booth and said, “DJ Soon will be arriving a little late because he’s feeling unwell. Please don’t worry too much.”

Lee Sang-soon joined the studio late, about 10 minutes before the broadcast ended. Taking the microphone, he first apologized, saying, “I’m really sorry,” and then explained his condition.

Lee Sang-soon said, “I was actually at MBC. But I wasn’t feeling well. My condition wasn’t good. But today is the day we do ‘Genji’s Music,’ isn’t it? I left the show in Thomas Cook’s hands and went to the infirmary,” adding, “I also lay down and received a consultation.”

He then expressed his gratitude to Thomas Cook for filling in as the substitute DJ. Lee Sang-soon said, “Thomas Cook was doing a great job, as smoothly as flowing water,” adding, “It’s such a relief that Thomas Cook was here. I don’t think I would have been able to host the show if I had gone on in that condition.”

He repeatedly apologized to the listeners as well. “You must have been surprised that I suddenly didn’t show up. I’m sorry for arriving late,” he said.

However, Lee Sang-soon did not return to the DJ booth afterward. Thomas Cook took the microphone again the following day and filled in for him.

In his opening remarks, Thomas Cook introduced himself by saying, “I’m Thomas Cook,” and then mentioned that Lee Sang-soon had joined the previous day’s broadcast late.

“DJ Soon didn’t come to work until late yesterday, did he? He was 1 hour and 50 minutes late,” he said. “He came in with a bright face and, as he explained on the show, there was nothing particularly wrong with his health. He and the production staff discussed it and decided that he needed to adjust his condition and take a few days to rest.”

He added, “So, following yesterday, I’ll be with you for a few more days. Please take good care of me.”

As Lee Sang-soon’s absence continued, listeners’ curiosity grew. However, based on Thomas Cook’s explanation, it appears that Lee needed time off to recover his condition rather than because of any serious health problem. For the time being, Thomas Cook is expected to continue connecting with listeners as the substitute DJ.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.