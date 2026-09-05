MC Mong Apologizes to Kim Min-jong Two Days After Saying, "Do You Think I’ve Only Been Sued Once or Twice?"... "It Was My Fault"

Kim Min-jong (left), MC Mong. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Singer MC Mong has finally bowed his head and apologized for making allegations about actor Kim Min-jong. The apology came four days after Kim Min-jong filed a defamation complaint and about four months after MC Mong first raised the allegations in May.

MC Mong publicly apologized to Kim Min-jong during a live broadcast on the 5th.

That day, MC Mong apologized for causing misunderstandings regarding Kim Min-jong. He said that mentioning Kim Min-jong in the first place had been his own fault. He also indicated that he would accept any articles published about him in the future.

MC Mong also said that he had met Kim Min-jong in person and spoken with him that day. In response to a viewer’s question about whether Kim Min-jong had actually gambled, he said the two had cleared up their misunderstanding. He added that Kim Min-jong had warmly embraced him during the process. MC Mong mentioned his meeting with Kim Min-jong again at the end of the broadcast and expressed his gratitude.

Earlier, during a live broadcast on May 18, MC Mong alleged that an illegal gambling group centered on Mr. Cha, the younger paternal uncle of Cha Ga-won, chairman of ONE HUNDRED, existed. He named Kim Min-jong and claimed that Kim was a member of the group and had received spending money from Mr. Cha.

Kim Min-jong strongly denied the allegations as baseless and announced that he would take legal action. On the 1st, through his legal representatives at OhKims Law & Company, he filed a complaint against MC Mong with Seoul Jongno Police Station for allegedly violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation).

Kim Min-jong’s side said that MC Mong’s claims had damaged the reputation and trust he had built since his debut in 1988. It added that he had suffered tangible losses, including the suspension of discussions over an upcoming Hollywood project and two advertising contracts that had been under specific negotiation.

MC Mong maintained a defiant attitude until shortly after Kim Min-jong filed the complaint. During a live broadcast with other streamers on the 3rd, MC Mong responded to mention of the complaint by saying, "Do you think I’ve only been sued once or twice? It’s no big deal."

Two days after making that remark, MC Mong bowed his head to Kim Min-jong. After saying that he had met Kim in person and cleared up the misunderstanding, he acknowledged his own fault and publicly apologized. Attention is now focused on whether the conflict between the two, which began with MC Mong’s allegations in May, will come to an end after about four months.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.