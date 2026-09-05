Lee Byung-hun on One Side, Jun Hoo on the Other? ♥ Lee Min-jung Lifts Her Three-Year-Old Daughter by Both Hands in a “Happy Family Day”

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Lee Min-jung shared a relaxed holiday moment with her family.

On the 5th, Lee Min-jung posted a short video on her account along with a heart emoji.

The video shows actor Lee Byung-hun and a person presumed to be her son, Jun Hoo, each holding one of her daughter Seoi’s hands. They held one of Seoi’s hands each and lifted her high into the air, while Seoi enjoyed herself as she briefly floated above the ground, entrusting herself to them.

During the moment, which looked as though she were flying through the sky, Seoi appeared excited. The video conveyed the child’s bright and happy mood in full, capturing the warmth of the family’s simple everyday moments together.

Above all, the unguarded family life of Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung, one of the entertainment industry’s top celebrity couples, drew attention. Rather than putting on a glamorous display, they spent an ordinary holiday playing with their child, creating a heartwarming scene.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2012, and they have a son, Jun Hoo, and a daughter, Seoi.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.