Kwak Bum’s Mother Favors Heo Kyung-hwan Over Yoo Jae-suk—No Son’s Discount, but a “Teacher’s Discount”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Comedian Kwak Bum’s mother drew laughs by showing special affection for her son’s comedy mentor, Heo Kyung-hwan, over “national MC” Yoo Jae-suk.

The December 5 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show “Hangout with Yoo” featured the “The War of Money in Jeonju” segment, with Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and U-Know Yunho touring Jeonju.

The cast visited the golfwear store run by Kwak Bum’s mother. With eyes strikingly similar to her son’s, she warmly welcomed the cast with a witty sense of humor that rivaled her son’s.

Yoo Jae-suk actively led the cast in “filial shopping,” saying he would help boost sales at Kwak Bum’s mother’s store.

However, Kwak Bum’s mother firmly drew the line, saying, “I never give discounts, not even to my own son.” She treated the cast strictly as customers and began selling in earnest.

But one person managed to break through Kwak Bum’s mother’s principles: her son’s comedy mentor, Heo Kyung-hwan.

Kwak Bum’s mother called Heo Kyung-hwan “Heo-nim,” showing him unusual affection. When she appeared willing to give Heo Kyung-hwan a discount she would not even give her own son, Kwak Bum could not hide his disappointment, saying there was no “son’s discount,” but there was a “teacher’s discount.”

Kwak Bum also brought up a past story involving his mother and Heo Kyung-hwan, centered on 2.4 million won.

Pointing at Heo Kyung-hwan, Kwak Bum revealed, “The 2.4 million won my mother gave ended up in that pocket,” leaving Heo Kyung-hwan flustered.

But Kwak Bum’s mother did not waver despite her son’s revelation. Instead, she defended Heo Kyung-hwan, retorting, “Still, it worked out well, didn’t it?” and turning the set into a sea of laughter.

The sight of Kwak Bum’s mother firmly declaring “no discount” for her son while giving his mentor Heo Kyung-hwan the nickname “Heo-nim” and special treatment became one of the episode’s distinctive sources of laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.