"It’s definitely heavy because he has a lot of money"... Kwak Bum’s mother surprised by Yoo Jae-suk’s VVIP card

[Sportschosun reporter Jun-seok Kim] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk’s card, which he pulled out during the payment process, drew attention with its unusual presence.

The December 5 episode of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show "Hangout with Yoo" featured "The Money War in Jeonju," in which Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and U-Know Yunho toured Jeonju.

The members visited a golfwear store run by Kwak Bum’s mother. They went shopping while choosing clothes to give their parents as gifts and helping boost the store’s sales.

Yoo Jae-suk was the last to pay, and he handed his card to Kwak Bum’s mother. After taking it, she could not hide her surprise at its unexpectedly substantial weight.

"The card is heavy. It’s definitely heavy because he has a lot of money," she said candidly. "The other members’ cards were all light," leaving Yoo Jae-suk flustered.

Yoo Jae-suk tried to stop her, saying, "You didn’t have to say that," but Kwak Bum’s mother marveled, "I’ve never seen a card like this before."

Joo Woo-jae, who was watching, explained, "It’s a card held by the top 0.1% in South Korea." Kwak Bum’s mother immediately handed Yoo Jae-suk’s card to her son, telling him, "You should make money and carry one of these, too," and asked him to touch it himself.

Yoo Jae-suk’s card passed from one member to another. The members exaggerated their reactions as if they were deliberately lifting a heavy object, while Kwak Bum joked, "It’s like Excalibur. Only people who can lift it should pick it up," prompting laughter.

The broadcast did not reveal the exact product name of the card Yoo Jae-suk used or the requirements for obtaining it. Still, the members’ reactions and Kwak Bum’s mother’s surprise turned the card into an unexpected source of humor.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.