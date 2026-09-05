Yang-Im Hur Shows Her Strong Enthusiasm for Her 13-Year-Old Son Seungjae’s Education: “A Marathon Homework Session in the Hospital Staff Lounge”

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Yang-Im Hur, the former wife of Sechs Kies member Ko Seungjae, shared a glimpse of her weekend routine with her son, Seungjae.

On the 5th, Yang-Im Hur posted several photos on her account, sharing moments from her day with her son.

Yang-Im Hur wrote, "A marathon homework session before going to the fireworks festival. His lips were sticking out, but he knows that working hard first makes playing more enjoyable~ haha. Today, the staff lounge briefly transformed into a library," adding the hashtags "#StudyHardAnywhere #FocusedStudy #WeekendRoutine #ReadyToHaveFun #FireworksFestival #FunWeekend #StaffLounge #YouDidGreatToday."

The photos show Seungjae doing his homework in the staff lounge of the hospital where Yang-Im Hur works. Although the space is normally set aside for employees to relax, it briefly became a study room that day as Seungjae spread out his books and workbooks.

Yang-Im Hur also sat beside Seungjae and read a book, drawing particular attention. The image of her opening a book alongside her son as he did his homework conveys the warm and affectionate atmosphere between the mother and son.

With the fireworks festival approaching, Seungjae set aside his desire to play for a while and focused on his homework. Yang-Im Hur stayed by his side while spending time on her own. Their simple yet heartwarming weekend scene added a warm touch.

Meanwhile, Yang-Im Hur is known as “the Kim Tae-hee of the medical field.” She is a highly accomplished scholar who earned a bachelor’s degree in medicine from Ewha Womans University and pursued a master’s degree in family medicine and a doctorate in preventive medicine in graduate school. She married former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong in 2013 and welcomed their son Seungjae the following year, but recently announced that they had divorced after 11 years of marriage. Yang-Im Hur will be responsible for raising Seungjae.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.