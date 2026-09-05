Ryu Seung-ryong Says, "I Worked Part-Time at a Bidet Factory with Yoo Hae-jin"—From Unknown Colleagues to Grand Prize Winners on the Same Day

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Ryu Seung-ryong revealed his special connection with Yoo Hae-jin, saying they worked part-time together at a bidet factory when they were unknown actors.

Ryu Seung-ryong and Kim Si-a appeared as guests on the tvN variety show Amazing Saturday, which aired on the 5th.

During the show, Boom congratulated Ryu Seung-ryong on winning the grand prize in the television category at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Ryu Seung-ryong admitted that he had expected to win at least the Best Actor Award, but had not anticipated receiving the grand prize.

The award was especially meaningful to Ryu Seung-ryong for another reason. Yoo Hae-jin, with whom he had nurtured dreams of becoming actors for many years, also won the grand prize in the film category at the same ceremony.

Ryu Seung-ryong recalled, "Yoo Hae-jin, who had struggled alongside me, won the grand prize in the film category," adding, "Hae-jin and I went through a lot together."

The two actors’ connection dates back to their years as unknown performers. Before establishing themselves as actors, Ryu Seung-ryong and Yoo Hae-jin worked part-time together at a bidet factory. They made a living by taking on various jobs, including putting up posters and working at event sets.

After making bidets and putting up posters together while holding on to their dreams of becoming actors, the two men eventually became grand prize winners in the television and film categories, respectively, on the same day.

Ryu Seung-ryong expressed his deep emotions, saying, "It felt incredibly moving and new."

After winning the grand prize, he returned home, where an unexpected moment brought back memories of the past. Ryu Seung-ryong said, "When I went home and used the bidet, it felt unusually thrilling," drawing laughter.

He continued, "I found myself laughing and crying," conveying the overwhelming emotions of reflecting on the journey from an unknown actor working part-time at a bidet factory to a grand-prize-winning actor.

Ryu Seung-ryong and Yoo Hae-jin grew from colleagues at a bidet factory into leading actors representing South Korea. After enduring their long years of obscurity together, they completed their movie-like story by taking home grand-prize trophies on the same day.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.