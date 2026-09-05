Girl group on stage, but soju bottle caps in their eyes once it's over... HYOYEON and Kwon Yuri (Yuri)'s 'unexpected after-party'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Girls' Generation (SNSD)'s HYOYEON and Kwon Yuri (Yuri) revealed the after-party scene full of unexpected twists following the debut stage of their new unit, 'HRS'.

On the 5th, HYOYEON posted several photos on her social media with the caption "HRS's first debut."

The photo captures HYOYEON, Kwon Yuri (Yuri), and Sooyoung, members of Girls' Generation (SNSD)'s new unit HRS, taking the stage on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Show! Music Core" that day. The three perfectly pulled off their glamorous stage outfits, showcasing their unchanging girl group aura even in their 19th year since debut.

However, after the performance ended, the atmosphere changed 180 degrees.

In the after-party photos released together, HYOYEON and Kwon Yuri (Yuri) sat side by side at a restaurant, displaying a playful demeanor. In particular, the two looked at the camera with objects resembling soju bottle caps placed over both of their eyes.

Kwon Yuri (Yuri) smiled brightly, and HYOYEON pouted and even struck a V pose. Gone was their charismatic stage persona; their down-to-earth appearance, looking as if they were enjoying a get-together with close friends, brought a smile to everyone's face.

Leftover food and even bottles of soju were placed on the table, creating an even more realistic after-party atmosphere. The unpretentious appearance of the two, who debuted as Girls' Generation (SNSD) in 2007 and have now reached their 19th year, caught the eye.

Meanwhile, HRS, the Girls' Generation (SNSD) unit formed by HYOYEON, Kwon Yuri (Yuri), and Sooyoung, held their debut stage on 'Show! Music Core' on this day. The three showcased performances of their debut single title track 'Skibidi' and the B-side track 'Lowkey in Love,' signaling the start of their new unit activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.