Jae-gyun Hwang Has Lost 18 kg and Looks Completely Different... Shin Gi Ru Says, "You Look Like a Middle-Aged Erotic-Film Actor"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang appeared with a dramatically changed look after losing 18 kg following his retirement. Shin Gi Ru then caught him off guard with an unexpected remark.

Han Suk-joon, Jang Young-ran, Shin Gi Ru and Jae-gyun Hwang appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show 'Knowing Bros,' which aired on the 5th.

The cast members were surprised by the unexpected combination of guests. Attention was especially focused on Jae-gyun Hwang's changed appearance.

Lee Sang-min said, "With Jae-gyun here, it feels like a coed group," while Lee Soo-geun also commented on Hwang's style transformation, saying, "Jae-gyun looks like a retired idol."

Jae-gyun Hwang explained, "I wanted to sing so badly that I even wanted to try styling my hair like an idol," drawing laughter.

The four guests were also affiliated with the same agency as Seo Jang-hoon and Kang Ho-dong. Seo Jang-hoon admitted, "It is true that I suggested grouping them together for a show because our company has so many people," but added, "I didn't expect these four to appear."

The lineup apparently turned out to be quite different from what had initially been expected. Shin Gi Ru revealed, "First of all, Jang Doyoun and Moon Se-yoon couldn't do it," while Han Suk-joon added to the laughter by saying, "The casting offer came through Jun Hyun-moo's manager."

Jae-gyun Hwang also said he was certain Seo Jang-hoon had not personally recruited him, revealing, "As soon as he saw me, he said, 'What's wrong with you?'"

Seo Jang-hoon explained that he had been surprised by Hwang's dramatically changed appearance, saying, "Because he had lost so much weight."

Jae-gyun Hwang explained, "I lost a lot of weight after retiring." Shin Gi Ru looked at him and then delivered a blunt remark: "You feel different from the rest of us," adding, "You look like a middle-aged erotic-film actor, so I can't look at you."

Jae-gyun Hwang was flustered by the unexpected assessment, and the studio erupted in laughter.

Jae-gyun Hwang actually undertook rigorous weight management after retiring.

He previously appeared on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View' and revealed that he had lost 18 kg over approximately five months. He also drew attention by saying that he had lowered his body-fat percentage to 3.9%.

Jae-gyun Hwang's bold image transformation—from professional baseball player to retiree who lost 18 kg and even tried an idol-style hairstyle—made a strong impression on the 'Knowing Bros' cast as well.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.