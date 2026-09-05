Hwang Jung-eum Watches Fireworks Festival from Her Han River-View Detached House... To Her Son's Request for a Photo, She Says, "I’m Just Filming a Video to Post on Instagram"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Hwang Jung-eum spent a special weekend watching the fireworks festival that lit up downtown Seoul with her two sons.

Hwang Jung-eum posted a short video on her account on the 5th.

The video showed Hwang Jung-eum watching the Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026 from the rooftop with her two sons. As dazzling fireworks repeatedly burst across the open sky, Hwang Jung-eum exclaimed, "Wow, that's beautiful."

Her two young sons also appeared to be enjoying their time with their mother as much as the fireworks. One son asked Hwang Jung-eum to take his picture, saying, "Mom, I want to take a picture."

However, Hwang Jung-eum briefly focused on filming despite her son's request. When Hwang Jung-eum said, "Mommy's going to film this for a moment," her son pleaded again, saying, "Oh, just one time!"

Hwang Jung-eum then explained, "Don't I have to show it to people on Instagram?" Her comment drew laughter. Even while enjoying the fireworks festival, the mother was determined not to miss filming a video for social media, while the children wanted to see themselves captured on their mother's camera—a relatable family scene.

The Seoul International Fireworks Festival 2026 was held that day around Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul. Hwang Jung-eum appeared to have enjoyed a particularly prime view of the fireworks with her two sons from the rooftop of her detached house.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and gave birth to their first son the following year, but filed for divorce mediation in 2020. The couple later reunited and welcomed their second son in 2022, but ultimately divorced.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.