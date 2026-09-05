Seo Jang-hoon Storms Off in Fury Over Mirage’s “Doll” Remark: “Don’t Talk Such Bullshit”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Broadcaster Mirage faced fierce backlash after claiming that Seo Jang-hoon “thinks of her like a doll.”

The December 5 episode of JTBC’s entertainment program “Knowing Bros” featured Han Suk-joon, Jang Young-ran, Mirage, and Jae-gyun Hwang as guests. All four belong to the same agency.

Mirage boasted about her special friendship with Seo Jang-hoon. “I’m the only person who can tease Seo Jang-hoon,” she said. “I’m not sure if this is the right way to put it, but I think Jang-hoon sees me like a doll.”

After Mirage’s bombshell remark, Seo Jang-hoon silently stood up and headed out of the classroom.

When Mirage tried to stop him, Seo Jang-hoon warned her, “Don’t even think about grabbing me.” Once outside the classroom, he shouted at her, “Don’t talk such bullshit,” vehemently denying the claim and prompting laughter.

However, someone also testified that Seo Jang-hoon had once given Mirage unusually personal advice.

Jae-gyun Hwang recalled an episode from KBS Joy’s “Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,” on which Seo Jang-hoon appears. He said Seo Jang-hoon had advised Mirage, “Since everything you do is ambiguous, why don’t you gain weight and become a pig?”

After hearing this, Kang Ho-dong teased Seo Jang-hoon, saying, “I guess that was when you were completely smitten with Mirage.”

Mirage did not miss the opportunity either. “You’re totally a Mirage-flower,” she said, once again claiming that Seo Jang-hoon was in love with her. Seo Jang-hoon was suddenly branded a “Mirage-flower”—someone who took especially good care of Mirage—which added to the laughter.

The two have often made people laugh with their constant bickering. They once again showed their distinctive chemistry, with Mirage making unabashed claims and Seo Jang-hoon desperately denying them, producing sharply contrasting reactions.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.