Choi Jun-hee, 11-Years-Older Husband, Enjoys Fireworks from Front Row at Newlywed Home: “Juni’s Home Prime Spot”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, enjoyed the Hangang River fireworks festival from her newlywed home.

On the 5th, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her account with the caption, "Juni’s home prime spot."

The video showed the fireworks over the Hangang River as seen from Choi Jun-hee’s newlywed home. As dazzling fireworks repeatedly burst across the Seoul night sky, the view drew attention for allowing her to enjoy the festival comfortably from home.

Rather than visiting the crowded festival site, Choi Jun-hee proudly showed off her prime view of the fireworks lighting up the Hangang River and described it as "Juni’s home prime spot."

The fireworks festival was especially meaningful because she experienced it from her new home after getting married. The newlywed home’s scenery, combining beautiful nighttime views with fireworks, heightened interest in Choi Jun-hee’s life.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee married a non-celebrity 11 years older than her in May. Since her marriage, she has been sharing glimpses of her newlywed life on social media and communicating with her fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.