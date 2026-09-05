MC Mong Apologizes Abruptly to Kim Min-jong: "Hyung Embraced Me"... A Complete About-Face

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Singer and producer MC Mong (real name: Shin Dong-hyun) has publicly apologized to actor Kim Min-jong.

This marked a complete about-face from his response just two days earlier, when he said Kim Min-jong’s complaint was "nothing serious."

During an SNS livestream on the 5th, MC Mong apologized for allegations he had previously raised, saying, "It was my fault even to mention Kim Min-jong in the first place."

MC Mong also revealed that he had met Kim Min-jong in person and spoken with him, saying the misunderstanding between them had been cleared up.

MC Mong said, "Hyung Min-jong warmly embraced me," adding, "Whatever articles may be published about this from now on, I am prepared to accept them all."

He continued, "I will no longer curse at or talk about anyone in the livestream space," indicating that he would be more careful about his words and actions going forward.

The conflict between the two began in May. During a livestream on May 18, MC Mong made claims suggesting that Kim Min-jong had been involved in illegal gambling, accepting money and valuables, and attempting to bribe witnesses.

Kim Min-jong immediately denied the allegations, stating, "I want to make it clear that the claims currently being made about me are not true."

Kim Min-jong eventually filed a complaint against MC Mong on the 2nd at Seoul Jongno Police Station for alleged defamation in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

Kim Min-jong’s representatives claimed that the spread of MC Mong’s allegations through the media and online had seriously damaged the reputation and trust he had built over approximately 38 years since his debut in 1988.

They also said the fallout had caused tangible losses, including the suspension of discussions over a forthcoming Hollywood project and two advertising contracts that had been under detailed negotiation.

OhKims Law & Company, his legal representative, also warned that it would pursue additional legal action, including a civil claim for damages.

At the time, MC Mong’s response was defiant. During a livestream on the 3rd, the day after news broke of Kim Min-jong’s complaint, he said, "Do you think this is the first or second time I’ve been sued? It’s nothing serious."

But the atmosphere changed completely in just two days. After meeting Kim Min-jong in person, MC Mong publicly apologized, saying, "It was my fault even to mention him," and revealed that Kim Min-jong had warmly embraced him, signaling that their relationship had been restored.

The dispute began with allegations surrounding illegal gambling and escalated into a defamation complaint. Now that the two have met in person and resolved their misunderstanding, attention is focused on whether Kim Min-jong’s side will maintain the complaint following MC Mong’s apology.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.