‘Electronic Ankle Monitor Removed,’ Go Young-wook Covers His Face with a Hat and Mask While Taking a Walk, Then Posts a Mirror Selfie: “An Ordinary Day”

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Go Young-wook, formerly a member of the group Roo'Ra, has shared glimpses of his daily life for the first time in a while.

On the 4th, Go Young-wook posted several photos on his Social Networking Service (SNS) account and shared an update on his life.

He also wrote, “Being faithful to the duties of each ordinary day may be the noblest form of spiritual life,” and “You worked hard today, too.”

In the photos, Go Young-wook is seen going out on a bicycle. They show him stopping by a supermarket to do his own grocery shopping before returning home to end the day. At home, he drew attention by spending a quiet evening with beer and sliced raw salmon.

He continued sharing his daily routine the following day, the 5th. Wearing a mask and hat to conceal his face, Go Young-wook went out for a walk. He recorded his day with a mirror selfie against a quiet backdrop overlooking the mountains.

Rather than showing glamorous outings or special plans, he repeatedly shared an ordinary routine: riding a bicycle to buy groceries, enjoying a meal at home, and then going for a walk. Interest is growing in the update he shared after a long absence.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was indicted in the past on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault involving minors. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and three years of electronic-device attachment. After completing his sentence, he was released and is currently sharing updates about his life through SNS.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.