"Mom, You’re Scary": Jang Young-ran Gives Up Cosmetic Surgery After Her Children’s Comments—"They Saw My Swollen Face and All the Stitches"

[Sportschosun reporter Jun-seok Kim] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran declared that she would no longer undergo cosmetic surgery after her children urged her to stop.

The December 5 episode of JTBC’s entertainment program "Knowing Bros" featured Han Suk-joon, Jang Young-ran, Shin Gi-ru and Jae-gyun Hwang as guests.

That day, Jang Young-ran said that although she usually considers herself an "A-list mom," her children did have one complaint about her: "They tell me to stop getting cosmetic surgery."

Jang Young-ran also spoke candidly about the procedures she had undergone. She emphasized that she had not had as much cosmetic surgery as people might think, saying, "I had double-eyelid surgery three times and one lower-eyelid lift, and that’s all."

The problem was that her children had watched the entire recovery process after the surgeries.

Jang Young-ran said, "The kids saw me when I was swollen, and they saw all the stitches." She added that they reacted by saying, "Mom, you’re scary. It looks like your eyebrows and eyes might stick together later."

In the end, her children’s words changed Jang Young-ran’s mind. She declared, "So I’m banning cosmetic surgery for the sake of my children," saying she would not undergo any more procedures.

Jang Young-ran had a long-standing complex that led her to undergo several eye surgeries. She recalled that, during her school years, she was nicknamed "buttonhole" and "Shrimp Princess" because her eyes were small.

Jang Young-ran explained that she began having cosmetic surgery because she was self-conscious about her small eyes, saying, "My eyes were so small when I was in school that they were a complex for me."

She also directly addressed the past rumor that she had undergone eye surgery six times. She explained that her first double-eyelid surgery was performed at an ophthalmology clinic, and that she later had revision surgery because the shape was uneven. During that process, she also underwent inner and outer corner eye surgery.

Including the lower-eyelid lift, Jang Young-ran stressed, "This was the fourth time. Please don’t misunderstand me. Please correct it to four," adding, "I only had work done on my eyes."

Jang Young-ran had undergone several procedures because of an appearance-related complex that began during her school years. Now, her children’s candid reactions have prompted her to declare a "cosmetic surgery ban," drawing attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.