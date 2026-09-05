HYOYEON Lives Alone 'Rent-Free' in a 50-Pyeong Dormitory: "I Even Have a Housekeeper Three Times a Week, and I've Been Living Here for 21 Years" (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] HYOYEON of Girls' Generation (SNSD) revealed that she has continued living in the group's dormitory for 21 years.

The December 5 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s entertainment program 'Omniscient Interfering View' featured HYOYEON, who appeared with her manager of nine years and shared details of her daily life.

That day, HYOYEON drew attention by revealing, "I've been living in the dormitory for 21 years." The dormitory where she currently lives is approximately 50 pyeong in size, and she has been living in the same place for five years.

All the Girls' Generation members have moved out on their own, but HYOYEON was still keeping the dormitory. The dormitory, where she lives alone, contained noticeable signs of age, including an old television and vacuum cleaner.

Explaining why she continues to use old belongings, HYOYEON revealed her down-to-earth personality by saying, "I keep using them as long as they don't break. As long as those friends don't betray me, I use them for a long time."

There was also a reason HYOYEON insisted on staying in the dormitory. She cited the lack of housing and utility expenses as an advantage of living there for 21 years. She also revealed that she has had the same housekeeper for 21 years.

The so-called "dormitory auntie" visits three days a week to clean and help with household chores. Although HYOYEON lives alone, she has been able to significantly reduce the burden of managing the household.

When Hong Hyun-hee asked, "Doesn't the company pressure you to move out on your own?" HYOYEON replied, "I make sure to show the company that I'm very grateful. I do almost everything they ask me to do. I'm afraid they might tell me to leave..." Her response drew laughter.

HYOYEON then shared news that was especially important to her. "This year is the time for contract renewal, and I renewed mine," she said, adding, "I can continue living in the dormitory. It's a celebration for me." She beamed as she spoke.

HYOYEON now lives alone in the dormitory where she spent 21 years with the members of SNSD, but it remains a place she cannot give up. With no housing or utility costs, less housework to worry about, and her contract successfully renewed, HYOYEON will be able to continue her "dormitory life" for the time being.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.