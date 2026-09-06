HYOYEON Hasn’t Settled on How to Address ‘Tiffany’s ♥’ Byun Yo-han: “What Should I Call Him?” (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation expressed curiosity about the relationship between Tiffany Young and actor Byun Yo-han.

On the fifth, HYOYEON appeared with her nine-year manager on the MBC variety show “Omniscient Interfering View,” where she shared a glimpse of her daily life.

While having a meal with her manager that day, HYOYEON cautiously said, “I’m going to meet Tiffany’s brother-in-law tomorrow. But I don’t know what I should call him.” She was unsure how to address Byun Yo-han, Tiffany’s husband, ahead of their first meeting.

Jun Hyun-moo then brought up something Tiffany had previously said on the show. He remarked, “Tiffany came on before and said, ‘HYOYEON was the last member to find out about the relationship.’”

HYOYEON expressed her disappointment, saying, “I found out by watching the show. I was a little upset. Why was I the last?” She also admitted, “I didn’t even notice that they were dating.”

After learning about Tiffany and Byun Yo-han’s relationship, HYOYEON also spoke candidly about her first impression of the couple. “I was really surprised, but when I thought about them visually, they looked so good together,” she said, acknowledging their visual chemistry.

Even so, one question remained unanswered. HYOYEON said, “I still don’t know their dating story. They’re both famous actors and singers, so I’m curious how they dated.”

Since both are top stars whose identities are widely known to the public, HYOYEON was curious about how they managed to continue dating while avoiding attention from those around them.

Jeong Eun-ji then shared a story about Rado and Bomi’s marriage, explaining how members of a group learn about dating and marriage news among their peers. Jeong Eun-ji amused everyone by saying, “We all knew. We had a lot of video calls. We’re used to it, both before and after marriage.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.