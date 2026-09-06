Hong Seok-cheon: "You Know I Have Some Assets, Right?"—Why He Adopted His Sister’s Two Children

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok, reporter] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon opened up about why he adopted his sister’s two children and became their legal father, as well as the feelings he had been unable to share until now.

Hong Seok-cheon, Baek Il-seop, and Nam Bo-ra appeared on the Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) program “Dongchimi,” which aired on the 5th, and shared stories about their families.

Hong Seok-cheon revealed how he came to adopt his sister’s children as his own.

Hong Seok-cheon said he decided to take responsibility for his two nieces and nephews so that his sister could start a new life after her divorce. However, because the children were still young at the time, even explaining what adoption meant was difficult.

Recalling how he persuaded the children, Hong Seok-cheon said, "Your uncle could suddenly die someday. But you know your uncle has some assets, right? That’s why I’m doing this."

He added, "All right, I’ll give you 10 minutes, so go talk it over with your mother and come back," drawing laughter. He had explained the potentially serious subject of adoption in realistic terms that the young children could understand.

Hong Seok-cheon, who went from being his nieces’ and nephews’ uncle to their legal father, also confessed that he had many private worries while raising them.

In particular, Hong Seok-cheon said he deliberately did not attend his children’s school events. He was concerned that the children might receive unnecessary attention or scrutiny at school because he was a celebrity who had publicly disclosed his sexual identity.

Hong Seok-cheon shared his feelings, saying that he had raised the children carefully to ensure they would not be hurt because of him.

Hong Seok-cheon had previously revealed on television that he adopted his sister’s two children. His confession drew attention because, even after becoming their legal “father” instead of their “uncle,” he had kept his distance out of concern that the children might face uncomfortable scrutiny because of him.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.