Jae-gyun Hwang Flustered by First ‘Remarriage’ Question Since Divorce... Lee Soo-geun Asks, “Do You Plan to Remarry?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Former professional baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang, who has embarked on a new challenge as an entertainer, was left sweating after being unexpectedly asked about remarriage.

The December 5 episode of JTBC’s variety show ‘Knowing Bros’ featured guests Han Suk-joon, Jang Young-ran, Mirage, and Jae-gyun Hwang, who are all represented by the same agency.

Jae-gyun Hwang, who retired from active play last year, revealed his ambition to pursue variety-show activities in earnest. The ‘Knowing Bros’ cast introduced him by saying, “Hwang has a strong desire to appear on variety shows,” adding that he dreams of becoming the next Kang Ho-dong or Seo Jang-hoon.

Kang Ho-dong advised him, “You shouldn’t try to become the next one of us. You should become the first Jae-gyun Hwang.” Lee Soo-geun then interpreted Kang Ho-dong’s true meaning, saying, “He’s telling you not to even dream of it,” which drew laughter.

When Kang Ho-dong added, “Athletes have to become champions,” Jae-gyun Hwang fired back, “That sounded very much like you were drawing a line just now,” showing off his comedic instincts.

Hwang also revealed some unconventional advice he had previously received from Seo Jang-hoon. He said that when he appeared on ‘Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,’ Seo Jang-hoon advised him, “You’re ambiguous no matter what you do, so why not gain weight and go with a pig image?” The remark turned the studio into a sea of laughter.

Lee Soo-geun then suddenly began probing into Jae-gyun Hwang’s personal life.

Lee Soo-geun asked Hwang, “By any chance, Jae-gyun, do you have any plans to remarry?” Faced with the unexpected question, Hwang appeared flustered.

Lee Soo-geun did not stop there. Pointing to Han Suk-joon and Lee Sang-min, who have both experienced remarriage, he added, “They might be able to give you some advice,” prompting even more laughter.

Later, when Jang Young-ran’s marriage came up, Hwang once again found himself in the spotlight. After Jang Young-ran was mistakenly described as having remarried, Hwang corrected the statement by saying, “You only get married once,” prompting Kang Ho-dong to stop him with, “Jae-gyun, don’t get too involved.”

Kang Ho-dong’s remark naturally brought Jae-gyun Hwang’s divorce to mind. Hwang was flustered once again, and the studio erupted in laughter.

Jae-gyun Hwang married JIYEON, formerly of the group T-ara, in 2022, but they divorced in 2024. After continuing his career as a baseball player, he announced his retirement from active play last December. He has recently appeared on various programs and begun a new chapter as an entertainer.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.