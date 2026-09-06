Yoon Eun-hye Heard Kim Shin-young Fart in the Restroom and Screamed, "Aaaah!"—Eventually Apologizing, "I'm Sorry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young revealed an embarrassing anecdote about once encountering actress Yoon Eun-hye in a restroom.

Han Suk-joon, Jang Young-ran, Shin Ki-roo, and Jae-gyun Hwang appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show *Knowing Bros*, which aired on the 5th.

During the episode, a series of anecdotes about Shin Ki-roo's flatulence naturally led the cast to start talking about their own experiences.

Shin Ki-roo recalled that, while filming in the provinces with Lee Yong-jin in the past, she let out a fart so loud that it could be heard in the next room. Lee Yong-jin then came running over and asked, "Noona, what's going on?"

Seo Jang-hoon also revealed, "Shin Ki-roo was in front of me, and she farted," adding, "She was the first female celebrity to fart in front of me." His comment drew laughter.

After hearing this, Kim Shin-young shared an experience of her own. Unexpectedly, the other person involved was Yoon Eun-hye.

Kim Shin-young recalled, "It was back when I was working on *People Searching for Laughter*. I farted in a restroom stall, and Yoon Eun-hye was in the stall next to me."

The issue was Yoon Eun-hye's reaction after hearing Kim Shin-young's fart.

Kim Shin-young confessed, "Yoon Eun-hye screamed, 'Aaaah!'" making the cast burst into laughter.

Startled by the unexpected scream, Kim Shin-young added that she eventually apologized toward the adjacent stall, saying, "I'm sorry."

Kim Shin-young revealed the incident years after it occurred during her time on SBS's *People Searching for Laughter*. The embarrassing memory she unexpectedly created with Yoon Eun-hye in a restroom brought even more laughter when it was shared on *Knowing Bros*.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.