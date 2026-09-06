‘Lee Eun-hyung’s husband’ Kang Jae-joon shaves his beard after 2-year-old son rejects Dad... but the result is “Mom~”

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Comedian Kang Jae-joon shaved his beard for the first time in two years in an attempt to win back the heart of his son, Hyeon-jo. But his efforts ended in a bittersweetly funny way when the two-year-old unexpectedly continued to reject Dad.

On the 5th, Lee Eun-hyung posted a video on her social media along with the caption, “I had no idea how much Dad went to all that trouble for nothing.”

The video showed Kang Jae-joon sitting deep in thought with his face in his hands. The reason was his two-year-old son Hyeon-jo’s so-called “rejection of Dad.” Kang Jae-joon, who has always wanted to be loved by his son, could not hide his disappointment at the rejection.

Watching this, Lee Eun-hyung suggested a possible solution to Kang Jae-joon. “Looking at the comments, people said he might dislike you because of your beard. Children have sensitive skin, so maybe it feels scratchy,” she said, encouraging him to shave.

Kang Jae-joon immediately made up his mind. “I’ll try shaving it. I think it’s been about one or two years since I last did it,” he said before actually picking up a razor.

A short while later, Kang Jae-joon neatly shaved his mustache and chin beard and went to see Hyeon-jo, visibly excited and full of hope. Approaching his son, he carefully asked, “Do you want to sleep with Dad?” But Hyeon-jo reacted differently than expected. He shouted, “Mom~” and rejected his father with his whole body.

Looking flustered, Kang Jae-joon widened his eyes and tried once more to encourage an affectionate response, saying, “Hyeon-jo, give Dad a kiss.” But as soon as Hyeon-jo was held by his father, he struggled, searched for his mother, and eventually even began to cry.

After watching the situation unfold, Lee Eun-hyung burst out laughing and said, “It wasn’t the beard.” Kang Jae-joon, who had expected shaving to win back his son’s affection, complained, “You said shaving my beard would do the trick!” His disappointment made the scene even funnier.

He had even shaved his beard after two years to resolve his son’s rejection of Dad, but the beard was not the real cause. As Kang Jae-joon’s earnest efforts proved fruitless, the couple’s relatable parenting episode brought laughter.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung married in 2017 and welcomed their first son in August 2024, seven years after tying the knot.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.