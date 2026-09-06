After Closing Her Cookie Business, Kim So-young to End Book Club Service... 'I Was Clever in All the Wrong Ways'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Kim So-young, who announced that she would end the Chaekbaljeonso Book Club service she had operated for approximately six years, shared her candid feelings with customers and fans who were shocked by the sudden news.

On the 5th, Kim So-young began a post on her social media by saying, "After a full day had passed, I realized that I had made a very sudden announcement."

Kim So-young said, "For me, the past few years had been a period in which I experienced changes in the publishing and printing markets and, in any case, wanted to keep the book club going for as long as possible. In a way, I had time to prepare myself emotionally while continuing to go through ups and downs," adding, "Because I had never once said that there was a problem or that things were difficult, those who read my post yesterday may have found it extremely sudden."

She then looked back on her decision, saying, "Why didn't I know that? That is what I have kept thinking since this afternoon."

Addressing customers and fans who were shocked by the sudden news, she confessed, "Should I have continued to let people know in my everyday life, little by little, that things had been difficult—what had happened, how hard it was, and what the situation was?"

She explained why she had not revealed her difficulties publicly, saying, "I think I felt that showing that side of myself would make me look irresponsible and as though I were blaming others. I also disliked appearing to whine."

Kim So-young added, "I think I wanted to do my best without showing it until I couldn't anymore, then say goodbye with a smile," but continued, "I didn't realize that could also be received as a shock. I learned this time that I was clever in all the wrong ways."

Previously, on the 4th, Kim So-young announced on social media, "I have something to tell you. The Chaekbaljeonso Book Club service, which I have operated for approximately six years, will end with the October 2026 subscription as its final subscription."

She also shared her candid feelings, saying, "This is something I have thought about for a long time, but I am worried that it will be sudden news for our members."

It was recently revealed that the cookie business operated by Kim So-young had also closed, adding to the disappointment. At the time, Kim So-young explained the reason for ending the business, saying, "Even when we sold a lot, we were still operating at a loss."

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a fellow former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer, in 2016. She gave birth to a daughter in 2019 and welcomed a son last April.

Kim So-young joined MBC as an announcer in 2012 and left the company in 2017. She later launched her own brand and began working as an entrepreneur. Recently, she also drew attention as a businesswoman after securing an investment of approximately KRW 7 billion from a prominent investment firm.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.