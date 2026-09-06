Fans marvel at remarried Lee Hye-young and her stepdaughter in a two-shot: “They look like such a beautiful mother and daughter”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Hye-young has drawn attention after sharing a heartwarming glimpse of her daily life with her stepdaughter, Seohyun.

On the 6th, Lee Hye-young shared a photo on her social media with the caption, "Aloha with Seohyun ♥."

The photo shows Lee Hye-young and Seohyun spending time together in a warm and affectionate atmosphere.

After remarrying about 15 years ago, Lee Hye-young embraced Seohyun, her husband’s daughter from a previous marriage, as her own in her heart.

Having lived together as a family for many years, the two have grown to resemble each other over time and now share a bond as special as that of a biological mother and daughter.

In the newly released photos, they naturally leaned against each other and smiled, drawing particular attention. Although they are not related by blood, the images clearly reveal the tender relationship they have built by spending years together as a family.

Fans who saw the photos admired the heartwarming pair, leaving comments such as "They look like such a beautiful mother and daughter," "After raising a child myself, I realize how amazing you are, unnie," and "They say daughters are lifelong friends."

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She later remarried a financial businessman in 2011 and has built a happy family with her husband and his daughter, Seohyun.

Lee Hye-young’s husband is known to be an executive at one of South Korea’s leading private equity firms. The firm also made headlines after reports said it manages approximately 27 trillion won in assets.

Lee Hye-young was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and underwent major surgery to remove part of her lung. After recovering, she has continued her active career while pursuing both television appearances and art activities.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.