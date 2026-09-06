“A Knife Was Suddenly Pressed to My Neck”... Gu Chang-mo Reveals How He Nearly Lost His Life Overseas After Abruptly Leaving the Music Industry (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Gu Chang-mo opened up about a terrifying experience in which his life was threatened while he was working as a businessman after leaving the music industry.

At the end of the September 5 broadcast of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Dongchimi,' a special episode titled 'Oppa Is Back,' featuring legendary singer-songwriters Gu Chang-mo and Kim Beom-ryong, was previewed.

The show also mentioned the two singers' popularity during their heyday. Shim Jin-hwa recalled how widely loved their songs were at the time, saying, "If someone so much as nudged us, we would sing one of their songs." Lee Hong-ryeol likewise described the atmosphere back then, saying, "When they drove by, fans would chase after them," while Noh Sa-yeon described the two men simply as "light."

Gu Chang-mo and Kim Beom-ryong brought back memories by singing their signature song, 'You, whom I met by chance,' together. Gu Chang-mo also shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about the song.

Gu Chang-mo drew attention by revealing, "When this song was released, many women thought they were the woman in the song. In fact, that woman was someone I had a one-sided crush on."

When Im Ye-jin asked, "Is it true that you dated a Miss Korea?" Lee Hyun-yi made everyone laugh by saying, "You sound like an entertainment reporter."

Kim Beom-ryong also shared a childhood story behind his distinctive vocal technique. He explained, "I didn't learn vocalization from an early age. When I was in sixth grade, I sold ice cream on the street. If you keep shouting 'ice cream,' your voice becomes hoarse." He then recreated the cries he used while selling ice cream and buckwheat jelly, demonstrating his exceptional vocal skills.

Gu Chang-mo also discussed what he had been doing since ending his singing career. When Kim Yong-man asked about his whereabouts, saying, "One day, you suddenly disappeared," Gu Chang-mo revealed that he had entered the Central Asian automobile market after leaving the music industry.

Gu Chang-mo said he achieved considerable success through the business and recalled, "I made more money then than at any other time in my life." However, he also faced a perilous situation while traveling overseas to collect payments.

Recalling a business trip he took with only one interpreter, Gu Chang-mo said, "I went on a business trip with one interpreter. We went to collect payment. Two men came from over there. Then they each grabbed one of my arms. And suddenly, a knife was pressed to my neck." His account shocked everyone.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.