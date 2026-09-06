"Then Disown Me": Oriental Medicine Doctor Husband Once Threatened to End His Life... Jang Young-ran Shares Moving Thoughts on 18th Wedding Anniversary

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran expressed her deep affection for her husband and parents-in-law as she marked her 18th wedding anniversary.

On the 5th, Jang Young-ran celebrated the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary on social media, writing, "We got married on September 6, 2009, and have already reached our 18th anniversary."

Jang Young-ran has said in the past that she wanted to marry a man who was "like my father." She also continued to express her affection for her husband, Han Chang, saying, "Mr. Chang is so much like my father in many ways."

Their marriage was not smooth from the beginning. Jang Young-ran reportedly faced strong opposition from her in-laws’ family at the time of the wedding.

Jang Young-ran said, "Although we had a difficult time getting married, I am now the daughter-in-law who is loved more than anyone," explaining that she has maintained a close relationship with her parents-in-law over the years.

She also expressed her gratitude to her parents-in-law, who now support her more than anyone, saying, "I love you, Mother and Father."

In fact, Jang Young-ran appeared on the 5th’s episode of JTBC’s "Knowing Bros" and spoke candidly about what happened when she got married.

That day, Jang Young-ran said her in-laws strongly opposed the marriage because of her unfavorable public image in the past. She explained that Han Chang decided to marry her despite his parents’ opposition, saying, "His parents strongly opposed the marriage, but my husband said, ‘Then disown me,’ and went ahead with the wedding."

However, 18 years later, the relationship between the two sides has completely changed.

Jang Young-ran proudly spoke about her special relationship with her mother-in-law, saying, "My mother-in-law absolutely adores me now."

Jang Young-ran said, "When my father passed away, she held my hand tightly and said, ‘I am so sorry, in-law. I am sorry I opposed the marriage,’" adding, "She loves me more than my husband does," moving those who heard her story.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, an oriental medicine doctor who is three years younger than her, in 2009. They have one daughter and one son. She remains active on various entertainment programs, including her YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.