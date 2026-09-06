Kim Dae-beom Wrongly Linked to Drunk Driving, Military-Service Evasion and Divorce Rumors: “I Didn’t Even Steal a Foreign Car”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Dae-beom personally addressed various rumors and malicious comments surrounding him, expressing his frustration over being wrongly accused.

On the 6th, Kim Dae-beom used his personal account to correct the facts for some netizens who had recently mistaken him for a specific individual and criticized him.

First, Kim Dae-beom stressed, "I am not the K comedian in his 40s." He then addressed comments about his vehicle and drinking, stating, "My car is not an SUV. And these days, I can’t drink because of my atopic dermatitis. To those of you leaving speculative malicious comments as if you were some kind of brilliant online detective squad, let’s investigate properly. You used to comment, ‘He got divorced, so now he doesn’t appear on TV and does YouTube,’ but I’ve never even been married."

He also explained that false information had circulated about his military service. "You used to say, ‘That guy didn’t even serve in the military, and now he’s doing military-related YouTube content,’ right? I read that comment at the reserve forces training ground. I enlisted in April 1999 and served in the military for two years and two months," he said.

Kim Dae-beom also distanced himself from a past allegation involving a foreign car. "You also commented, ‘He stole a foreign car, and now he doesn’t appear on TV,’ right? That wasn’t me either. We are both K, but I’m Kim, while that friend is Kwak," he explained.

He then urged people to stop posting speculative comments. "Please stop leaving speculative comments. I haven’t been able to drink for more than 40 days because of my atopic dermatitis... I really want to get better soon and have a glass of draft beer," he added.

Kim Dae-beom particularly complained that misunderstandings continued despite his repeated explanations, as he continued to face accusations related to drunk driving.

"There are still people commenting that I’m a drunk-driving bastard... (How many times do I have to explain this?) I have never driven under the influence," he stressed again.

He also gave a detailed account of how the controversy began. Kim Dae-beom said, "The year before last, an article reported that comedian K had driven under the influence, was born in 1979, and had done military-themed comedy. Because I was born in 1979, my name starts with K, and I create military-related content, people suspected me—or rather, they didn’t just suspect me; they left malicious comments treating me as the person who had driven under the influence."

At the time, Kim Dae-beom said he personally came forward to clear up the misunderstanding. He added that comedian Kwon Seong-ho, who had actually driven under the influence, appeared on his YouTube channel and even released a video apologizing to him.

"So I wrote a clarification, and comedian Kwon Seong-ho, who had actually driven under the influence, appeared on my YouTube channel, apologized to me, and uploaded a video apologizing to the viewers as well. But no one seemed interested in the clarification video," he lamented.

Finally, Kim Dae-beom once again emphasized that he had never driven under the influence.

"I’ll say it again: I did not drive under the influence," he said, adding, "And of course, I never will in the future either."

Kim Dae-beom made his debut in 2004 as the top-ranked member of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s 19th open recruitment class of comedians. He gained widespread popularity through the “Mappagi” segment on KBS’s Gag Concert.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.